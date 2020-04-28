CCSD urges Congress for money, facing huge budget shortfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District has joined the Council of the Great City Schools in a effort to have Congress approve new funding for local school systems in the next coronavirus supplemental appropriations bill.

The Council is the nation’s primary coalition of large urban public-school districts and has sent a letter to Capitol Hill requesting $175 billion in Education Stabilization Funds.

The letter has been signed individually by 62 big-city superintendents including CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. The letter asks federal lawmakers for financial support to help offset the unexpected costs districts are incurring in providing meal services to students and transforming to distance learning. The letter states districts are still in need of resources to provide electronic learning devices and internet connections to students.

Dr. Jara will discuss this letter in an online meeting at 12:30 p.m. which will be live streamed by 8 News Now.

Schools are still struggling to provide distance learning and continue to need resources to provide electronic learning devices and internet connections to to students.

“There has never been a more critical time to ensure that all our students have access to the right technology,” said Dr. Jara. “While we have made some progress in our district, the current closure and the need to provide equitable learning at home opportunities has amplified the technology challenges we face. We must make sure that our students are top of mind at the national level so that CCSD students have access to every possible opportunity available.”

CCSD is forecasting a budget deficit because of anticipated declines in state and local revenues. Numerous school districts around the country are projecting 15% to 25% cuts in overall revenues going into the next school year. The Council predicts are many as 275,000 teachers could lose their jobs in big-city public schools systems.

The letter states the additional funds could help schools around the country add summer school, expand school days in the fall, retain teachers, and narrow the digital divide among students.