CCSD urges parents not to send sick students to school, here’s a checklist for your child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District is stressing to parents that students who are COVID-19 positive or experiencing symptoms should not be sent to school.

Parents are reminded to check their child’s health before they leave for school. You must be able to answer “no” to the following questions for a child to be able to attend an in-person class.

Does the child have a new cough that can’t be attributed to another health condition?

Does the child have a new shortness of breath that can’t be attributed to another health condition?

Does the child have cough, chills, sore throadt, muscle pain, fever 100 or higher, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, congestion, fatigue, headache, runny nose, nause/vomiting, or diarrhea?

Has the child come in close contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes over a 24 hour period) with someone who has a lab confirmed positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed in the past 10 days?

Has the child received a lab confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the past 10 days?

You can view this list of symptoms and questions for parents before making a decision on whether your student should attend school.

If parents or guardians have questions regarding COVID-19, CCSD has a phone hotline (702) 799-4322 which is open from Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hotline has been experiencing a high amount of phone calls.

Students are required to wear a mask in school.