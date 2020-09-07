CCSD UPDATE: Thousands of students still not in school for Distance Learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tomorrow marks the third week of Distance Learning for CCSD, but thousands of students are still not connected to the virtual classrooms.

More than 43,000 students are still not in school for a Distance Learning education, according to CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. He says school district staff are working to connect every student to the internet.

“We’re still looking for kids. There is an emergency roll call as we call it. We’ve been canvassing the community,” said Dr. Jara.

He says the District has enough devices for every child and will help with internet access too.

Please contact the Family Resource Center at 888-616-2476 for more information.