CCSD unveils online method for employees to enter COVID-19 vaccine information

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All CCSD employees will soon be eligible to register to voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

In preparation for the vaccine administration, CCSD has developed a secure and private method for employees to enter their vaccination information, including a decision not to receive the vaccine. 

The system will allow employees to easily report their immunization information, as well as provide a courtesy reminder to the employee of the date they are eligible to schedule and receive their second dose. 

