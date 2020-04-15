CCSD unveils new attendance reporting procedures during distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring Break is over for the Clark County School District. Students returned to distance learning, and CCSD clarified how teachers need to record contact with students.

CCSD wants teachers to now log “two-way communication,” a requirement for taking attendance during distance education.

“It’s just being able to make sure that everybody’s OK,” said teacher Vicki Kreidel. “I think is the ultimate goal.”

A recent memo outlined the new process. The document showed three different options for teachers to record contact with students, as mandated by the state.

“There are some drop-down menus that have some different options than what we had available to us before,” noted Kreidel.

Teachers like Kreidel need to document interaction on the platform known as Infinite Campus.

The first option allows educators to report whether contact was made with a student or their parents and guardians through email, texts or phone calls.

Teachers can also note seeing a student make progress in learning activities, despite not communicating with them.

A separate option permits teachers to record “documented exemptions.” That’s if students do not have access to a device, internet connection or cannot leave their home to pick up a paper learning packet.

“I think it will help, it will definitely help us in the future,” said Kreidel, “and it’ll help us be able to identify where the inequity is across the district.”

The district worked with the Nevada Department of Education to define the process.

CCSD issued a statement, which reads:

“Since the District began Distance Education, teachers have been working daily to contact students to continue learning, to assist those who are credit deficient, and to provide access to technology and other needs.

As CCSD worked with the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) to define the processes and develop plans, there has been additional clarification provided regarding the definition of contacting students and how contacts with students should be counted.

The District has communicated the clarification provided by NDE to principals and teachers and will proceed with this new information to ensure we are meeting NDE’s requirements.”

The school district reported at least 80% of students were contacted by a teacher during the first week of distance learning. Numbers for the second week have yet to be released.

Students that teachers can’t contact are marked absent. Teachers are also encouraged to go back and change or create attendance entries for students dating back to the first week of distance learning in March.