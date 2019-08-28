CCSD, union to meet Wednesday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District officials and the union that represent teachers will meet Wednesday afternoon in another attempt to hammer out a new contract.

Teachers are continuing to rally at some of the Las Vegas valley schools. Teachers and students gathered in front of Cozine Elementary School prior to the start of the school day.

The district filed for a injunction on Monday aimed at stopping the strike which is scheduled for Sept. 10. That injunction will be heard before a judge on Sept. 5. It is illegal under Nevada law for public employees to strike. The union is fighting to get pay increases for teachers who have advanced their education under a Professional Growth System Plan. The union said it was a promise made to teachers in 2016 under the previous superintendent. It impacts around 2,000 teachers and would cost the district millions of dollars.

The teachers at the morning rally said this fight is personal for them. One teacher spoke of the 600 additional hours of professional development she has completed.

“I think it’s frustrating because it’s put out there that teachers don’t care about kids and teachers absolutely do care about kids, that is why we are here. I think it is unfair because they have a right to honor our contract and that is what this is all about,” said Barbara Flippin, CCSD teacher.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district is abiding by the current contract which the union signed in September. It will give teachers a 3% pay raise, step increases for two years and a bigger contribution to the health plan.