LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amid rising tensions on campuses over the conflict in the Middle East, the federal government is investigating the Clark County School District for possible civil rights violations.

CCSD was placed on a list of private and public schools that are under investigation. Other schools include Harvard University, New York City Public Schools, the University of California – Los Angeles, and the University of Southern California.

The Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education is the agency responsible for the investigation. It centers around complaints of discrimination based on “shared ancestry.”

On Nov. 16, the Department of Education announced it was taking “aggressive action to address the alarming nationwide rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and other forms of discrimination and harassment on college campuses and in K-12 schools since the October 7 Israel-Hamas conflict.”

The investigation into CCSD was launched on Nov. 21.

CCSD has yet to respond to our request for comment.