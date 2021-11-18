CCSD Trustees vote unanimously to pass anti-racism policy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved unanimously to pass an anti-racism policy Thursday night.

But the decision did not come smoothly.

There were outbursts throughout most of the meeting.

The policy promises to give all students equal opportunities in school. This will also require school district staff to undergo professional learning about these issues.

No Racism in Schools #1865 leaders Akiko Cooks and Jai Marshall called for the adoption of this policy since their sons were targeted for a hate crime within CCSD.

“The adoption of this policy is more than 60 years overdue. At long last, the Trustees of CCSD have adopted an anti-racism policy putting protections and boundaries in place that, while long overdue, are absolutely necessary to the future of this district and this community,” Cooks said.

The policy will also remove any systemic racial barriers for both staff and students.