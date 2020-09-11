CCSD Trustees vote to rescind Kit Carson Elementary School’s name

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to rescind Kit Carson Elementary School’s name during a meeting Thursday.

The change will cost between an estimated $29,000 and $40,500. Trustees asked the district to work with the community to find the funds.

Related Content CCSD could rename Kit Carson Elementary School due to conflicted legacy

CCSD says the decision was made in accordance with CCSD Policy 7223. Policy 7223 section VII.C states:

“Sufficient cause to rescind the name of an educational facility or portion thereof exists when, as determined by the Board, the individual, corporation, foundation, association, or entity for which the school or a portion thereof is named has been convicted of a felony, a crime involving moral turpitude, or participated in any other disreputable behavior which would have a negative reflection or would bring discredit upon CCSD students or staff.”

Kit Carson Elementary was built in 1956 and named for the frontiersman guide, and soldier who played a pivotal role in the settlement of the 19th century West. His legacy is, however, conflicted, as he was responsible for the cruel treatment and deaths of hundreds of Navajo Indians.

To read more about the decision, click here.