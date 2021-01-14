CCSD Trustees unanimously vote to allow small groups of students to return to campuses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Trustees voted unanimously Thursday night to approve Superintendent Jesus Jara’s recommendation that schools invite small groups of students back to campuses.

These students would be able to come on a voluntary basis to participate in:

Social-emotional wellness supports and interventions.

Academic screenings, interventions and small-group instruction.

The Board of Trustees also voted to approve a Memorandum of Agreement between CCSD and CCEA. The MOA “addresses safety and scheduling concerns regarding COVID-19 and the return to face-to-face instruction when it is safe to do so.”