LIVE: CCSD trustees to discuss violence in schools at special meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School board members will discuss what parents and students say is an increase in violence on school campuses.

The special school board meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Recently, graphic videos showing campus violence have raised concerns. Some parents are asking for better security at schools.

Trustees admit the concerns are huge and time-sensitive.

Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia said it seems like the episodes of violence are escalating rather than being resolved.

She said while it does take an entire community to solve the issue of violence at schools, the district needs to do its part by being more transparent.

“There are certain schools that are seeing much more of an increase than others. So how is the district moving resources to ensure that those schools that may be having the greatest challenges are getting the most support? And those are questions that we don’t have the answer to,” Garcia said.

The district has issued statements following the recent videos shared online. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara previously said students will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Parents are hoping the school district will take proactive action and announce what it plans to do.

Since it’s happening while many are at work, you can watch it via a livestream.