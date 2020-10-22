CCSD trustees to discuss transition plan, consider community feedback at meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The end of distance education may come soon for the Clark County School District. The Board of Trustees plan to talk about transitioning from remote learning to a hybrid plan Thursday at their meeting.

The CCSD board meeting is only a discussion. No vote will be taken on transitioning from distance education to an in-person hybrid plan.

But some say families say — at least it’s a start.

Celeste Tran wants her 5-year-old son LaQuan back in school.

“It’s just not working well,” Tran said of distance learning. “He loves to like be in person and interact with people so I feel like he needs that.”

Those are needs, she says, the kindergartener can not meet with remote learning.

“It’s definitely a struggle because he has an IEP,” Tran said.

Tran welcomes trustees discussing community feedback for a safe in-person hybrid plan during the Thursday meeting — the first step in possibly returning teachers and students to the classroom.

Trustee Linda Cavazos says the meeting needs to focus on various factors. It will focus on not only the COVID-19 numbers but resources for reopening.

“We received an absolute avalanche of input,” Cavazos said. “Do we have enough special needs teachers that are willing to come back into the classroom? Do we have enough teachers overall? Do we have enough subs?

Cavazos says she knows mental health challenges continue for students, but she does not want to create a worse situation by reopening schools too soon.

“Are we going to put children and staff in a position where it will only be for a short time and then we have to upend them again, which I think will cause some mental trauma if that happens,” Cavazos said.

Tran shared her outlook as she waited to see what trustees do next.

“COVID is not going to go away,” Tran said. “It’s never going to be what they expect.”

The board will vote on a hybrid transition plan on November 12.

The Southern Nevada Health District will provide trustees with the latest COVID numbers. A report from the agenda also shows there is still a higher risk of transmission in schools based on data as of Monday.