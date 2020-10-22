CCSD Trustees to discuss possibility of hybrid learning plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands of students across the Valley continue school from home, many are wondering when they could head back to class. The Clark County School District Board of Trustees plans to discuss this during a virtual meeting Thursday night.

Students have been working from a home computer for around seven months.

Trustees will talk about whether or not they think schools should change to a hybrid plan. This means kids would attend in person part of the time, and remote the other.

The board will also go over feedback from parents and others in the community.

We won’t hear a decision tonight, as it’s all part of the first step in possibly returning teachers and students to the classroom.

Mother Celeste Tran weighed in on the possibility of returning to in-person instruction, saying, “I do feel like if the cases do increase, they will shut down. But should they? No. Because if you look, almost our entire state is opened back up. I mean bars, hotels and casinos, whatever the case may be. So, why can’t our children go to school and learn?”

Health District officials will provide trustees with the latest COVID-19 numbers.

Despite the discussion starting today, students will continue to be at home for now. A vote is expected on this topic Nov. 12.