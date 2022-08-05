LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara have reached an agreement, which requires the district pay his attorney’s fees following claims of harassment.

The agreement is expected to be discussed and voted on during the trustee’s next meeting on Thursday.

In October 2021, the board fired Jara. Earlier in the day, the board had met with Jara in a “closed session to discuss the purported hostile and abusive work environment he was experiencing,” documents filed Friday said.

Jara had claimed some members of the board retaliated against him and harassed him, the documents said.

In November 2021, the board rescinded its termination. Jara and the board participated in a mediation session in February, the documents said.

The board will cover Jara’s attorney fees up to $95,000, the agreement said.

“The Clark County School District Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara collectively reached an agreement to move forward,” a statement from the board posted Friday said. “Our hope is to proceed collaboratively, allowing us to fully focus on our greatest priority, serving students and improving student outcomes. There is so much work to do, but if we focus on supporting our students, families, staff, and community, we are positive we will continue to move in the right direction together.”

After his firing, Jara’s attorneys had sent a demand letter to CCSD accusing the board of retaliation and bullying. Before his re-hiring, Jara’s attorneys had asked the district for a settlement of $2 million. The document signed Friday releases Jara and the board of all claims.

Jara was hired in 2018 and his annual salary was $320,000. His contract expires in 2023.