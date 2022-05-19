LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School Board Trustees updated the district’s dress code policy by removing “gender” from it.

On Thursday, the trustee members approved a notice of intent to amend regulation 5131, dress and appearance.

The change means there will now be one policy for all students.

CCSD says the updates cover modifications to the primary student dress code and standard student attire.

The regulation is expected to return to the CCSD school board in June for final approval.

A public meeting is expected to be held on Thursday, June 9, at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at ccsd.net on the day of the meeting.