CCSD trustees expected to reverse decision to fire Superintendent Jara tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Thursday evening where it could reverse its decision to fire Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

This major change comes after trustee Irene Cepeda, who cast the swing vote for termination, requested a re-vote which is expected to take place at Thursday’s meeting.

Board president Linda Cavazos was notified by district counsel that Dr. Jara will not be at the meeting.

On Oct. 28, the Clark County School Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to terminate Jara’s contract and did not give a reason. Jara’s last day as superintendent is expected to be Dec. 1 but that could change with the revote.

Cavazos says she’s hopeful there will be civil discussions, that allow them to forge a path forward for the district.

“I’d like to see a discussion that is not accusatory, attributional, but something where we’re looking at where we’re going and the future, and how we can make this better,” Cavazos said.

Before the board can vote on Jara’s termination, it must agree to a reconsideration vote.

Another agenda item could select an outside expert to investigate allegations of a hostile work environment.

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5 pm.