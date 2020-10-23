CCSD Trustees discuss sending students back to the classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees discussed sending students back to class during a meeting Thursday night. In a matter of weeks, the board could vote to begin a slow transition.

Back in July, the board decided it wanted to meet certain requirements to return. Of those was to have a 5% or less positivity rate and a downward trend in cases for 14 days.

Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Southern Nevada Health District says those requirements won’t be met anytime soon. He did however say he would support the board’s decision to return, if they have a plan that includes changing capacity and implementing social distancing.

Board members made it clear that there’s no easy answer.

“Would it be more safe to keep schools closed or at least only partially open?” asked one trustee. “I don’t know, I just feel really uncomfortable with this whole thing. It doesn’t seem like there are a lot of answers, and I really don’t like the answer of just reopen because it’s not going to get better this year.”

Other trustees brought up the point that many other public school districts around the country remain closed, even with much lower positivity rates than Clark County. Many don’t plan to reopen for the remainder of the year.

As for CCSD, a vote on a plan that would include some in-person instruction should happen at the Nov. 12 meeting.

There is no timeline for a return to the classroom.

It should be noted, though, that two newly-released international medical studies show no consistent relationship between in-person K-12 schooling and the spread of COVID-19. A third study from the US shows no elevated risk to childcare workers who stayed on the job.

Additionally, over 99% of schools around the country that opened two months ago remain open.