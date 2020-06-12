CCSD Trustees discuss school reopening options during regular board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since Governor Steve Sisolak signed his latest reopening directive this week, Clark County School District leaders discussed potential reopening plans during a regular board meeting Thursday.

“As many staff or parents feel prepared,” CCSD Trustee & President Lola Brooks said of the process. “I’m not sure anyone is prepared.”

While Tuesday’s latest state instruction included summer learning guidelines, CCSD officials are focused on the fall semester.

“Mistakes that we make could have extreme consequences” CCSD Trustee Danielle Ford said, cautioning of reopening too quickly. “To the city, the state, the country and the world.”

Trustees shared results from a recent community survey Thursday. More than 94,000 parents, students and school staff members shared their opinions on safety protocols.

“What I feel like we’re hearing from our staff,” CCSD Trustee Deanna Wright observed from survey results. “Is that they’re not comfortable coming back to school.”

In the survey, some staff members shared that they’re concerned about a total classroom return too soon, while many students said their education has suffered since the COVID-19 shut down.

All survey respondents also shared that when it comes to in-person learning, they are most concerned about classroom cleaning and increased hand washing procedures.

“We have to be realistic about how much more prepared we are going to need to be,” CCSD Trustee Brooks added of the future. “This has potential to change how education fundamentally looks.”

Leaders said Thursday that they’ll now take this valley-wide response and mold it with expert recommendations to come up with a final plan.

“It’s going to be a difficult journey,” Trustee Chris Garvey warned. “And we still have no idea how we are going to get the resources or what kind of money we have to do that.”

Therefore, as they move through this unprecedented process, they hope these careful steps are the right decision for everyone.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said his team expects to present a full, school reopening plan to the public by Thursday, June 25.