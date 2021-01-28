CCSD Trustees discuss return to classrooms, guns, school psychologists in Thursday night meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are major issues surrounding the Clark County School District and the return to in-person learning and playing sports. The CCSD Board of Trustees listened to parent comments Thursday night and the issues really ran the gamut.

CCSD parents say it has just been too much distance learning and not enough in-person activity. Those are some of the issues the board of trustees tackled Thursday night.

“We must return to in-person learning, the safest way possible, as soon as possible,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

Governor Sisolak kicked off Thursday’s CCSD board meeting. The topic on everyone’s minds — reopening schools.

Some parents questioned if their students will be safe.

“What is the trajectory to have every school have improved ventilation?” asked one parent. “And what’s the cost going to be on that?”

Other parents protested outside CCSD headquarters, demanding school sports return, in addition to letting kids back in the classroom.

“We have states across the country that have pulled this off safely,” said CCSD parent Dennis Goughnour. “We all need to get on the same page, for the sake, throw these kids a lifeline, for Pete’s sake.”

Board members also touched on student suicides in Clark County — a topic that has gotten national attention.

“The amount of students who died from suicide over the past year, it was the majority that was caused by firearms,” said CCSD Trustee Danielle Ford.

The board discussed a resolution that would parents to sign an awareness letter as part of student registration, acknowledging the safe storage of firearms in the home.

“It is nonpartisan. It is keeping students and teachers safe from gun violence,” said CCSD Trustee Linda Cavazos.

But after a lengthy discussion, trustees decided to come back to it before June 1st.

“The only thing that parents want us to be focused on right now is whether or their kids are going to be educated in the building sometime this year,” added CCSD Trustee Lola Brooks.

Trustees also discussed the school psychologist shortage. That is especially important, given the mental health issues experienced by students during the pandemic.