CCSD Trustees discuss initial reopening plan for fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District leaders asked a myriad of tough questions Thursday, as the proposed plan for the coming school year was presented during Thursday’s regular board meeting.

“None of us could have ever imagined that this world in which we currently live,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said, addressing the board ahead of the virtual discussion.

The group focused more on clarification than conversation, spending hours combing through specific details regarding the superintendent’s suggestions to blended learning and limit some course lengths coming into the fall semester.

“Who is going to be cleaning between cohorts?” CCSD Trustee and Board President Lola Brooks asked, relaying a community question. “And how will this be monitored and tracked?”

“There is no perfect solution.”



The CCSD Deputy Superintendent urges everyone to understand that no plan will ever be perfect. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/2UWdzwkFKD — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 26, 2020

Topics mainly turned to teacher, student and staff COVID-19 testing, cleaning and Individual Educational Program (IEP) procedures.

“The two day (in person) model I just, it just doesn’t work for them,” CCSD Trustee Irene Cepeda said of those in IEP programs. “They need more support.”

“We have encouraged our employees to go and get testing,” Dr. Jara said, answering a previous question about the potential providing of COVID-19 testing. “I know that CCEA has looked into it, we just don’t have the funding.”

The discussion simply marked the start of this detailed design, but the team said it will work to keep kids a top priority.

“The desire to keep our children happy and healthy,” Dr. Jara concluded. “Moves us to the core of our existence.”

District leaders also spoke on the need to provide all students with adequate technology for distance learning. The district currently needs 96,000 Chromebooks to make this happen.

The board is expected to make a final vote on the plan on July 9, 2020.