LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees recognized three outgoing Trustee members at their board meeting Thursday night.

The board congratulated Linda E. Young, Trustee for District C — Deanna L. Wright, Trustee for District A — and Chris Garvy, Trustee for District B, for their service and dedication to CCSD students and staff.

The ladies were on the board for 12 years.