LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday evening the Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved the list of new goals for 2022, set by Superintendent Jesus Jara.

The list of improvements includes improving proficiency in reading for students in third grade and math for sixth through eighth grades. The long-term goal of the Clark County School District is for all students to be proficient in reading and mathematics.

Another area of improvement includes decreasing the overrepresentation of Black/African American student groups in student suspensions and discretionary expulsions by 5% points from 2021 to 2022.

Hiring more than 1600 new teachers before November 1, 2022, is also on the list of goals for the year.

Superintendent Jara said he is confident the district will be able to accomplish all the items on the list.