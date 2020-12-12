CCSD trustees approve spending $761k for platform to support staff, students’ wellbeing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twelve Clark County School District students have died by suicide this school year. It is a serious concern that the district is addressing with a new platform to monitor the wellbeing of students and staff.

On Thursday, CCSD’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved to make a significant investment.

“We have a lot of kids out there right now with a lot of very severe needs,” said Trustee Linda Cavazos.

The pandemic has spotlighted mental health, leading people to address social and emotional learning.

“I want to recognize the fact that this is something that’s been voiced by the trustees for a long time,” said Trustee Chris Garvey.

Board members authorized spending $761,000 to purchase Panorama Education’s data platform survey. It’s an investment made with federal CARES dollars.

“So, if we want to continue to use this platform a year from now, we’ll have to come up with that amount,” said Trustee Danielle Ford during the meeting.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara stressed, “When you’re losing kids and kids and staff that are suffering with what we’re facing, we just have to prioritize this within our budget.”

Jara says the district already piloted the platform in 12 schools. He anticipates an additional 50 participating next month.

“Before we roll it out to all 360 schools, we have to have a strategic approach to make sure that we can staff it,” said Jara.

The platform provides another resource for schools to monitor the wellbeing of students and staff with an assessment. The results identify a person’s mental health with a red, yellow or green color.

“Obviously, the red is where we need to identity and provide some assistance,” Jara explained. “The multi-district leadership team that will meet with the kids face-to-face to provide the support.”

They’re addressing concerns to try and avoid another student dying by suicide.

8 News Now asked the district for a copy of the survey to see the questions. Jara says principals are choosing at the moment to participate in the roll out.

The wellbeing screener is for students in grades three through 12.