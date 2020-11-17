CCSD Trustees approve agreement for free employee COVID-19 testing program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free, voluntary COVID-19 testing program was approved last week for Clark County School District employees, but it comes with a few requirements.

The funding for the program is state allocated from federal CARES Act dollars.

“Like most of the CARES dollars, it’s time sensitive,” explained John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association. “It has to be used or you lose it, you don’t get it.”

It’s an agreement with an expiration date.

“In this case, it’s Dec. 31,” said Vellardita.

He notes the district has six weeks to start the program:

“As of right now, the question of implementation is really in the school district’s hands, as to when do they want this program to kick in.”

The executive director of the teachers union adds it requires staff to be in buildings. Last week, the district transitioned most employees to work from home, with telecommuting continuing through the end of the semester.

“If there is no program that is implemented, then that money basically goes away,” said Vellardita.

The CCSD Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of agreement between the school district and THT Health last week for the task force initiative for educators’ safety and screening, also knows as T.I.E.S. THT partnered with the Nevada Department of Education to launch the COVID testing and health screenings for public school employees statewide — all funded by roughly $13 million in federal relief funds.

“I would’ve liked to have had more information about other school districts,” said Trustee Linda Cavazos.

Despite some members’ concerns, Vellardita calls the action “a step in the right direction” when it comes to CCSD employees’ safety.

There is a scheduled meeting on Wednesday between CCEA, CCSD and the teachers health trust regarding next steps.

Vellardita remains optimistic about another round of CARES Act funding next year. If that happens, he expects a certain amount allocated for public schools, which may help continue the free COVID testing for educators.