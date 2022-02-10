CCSD trustees approve $9 million settlement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Trustees approved a multimillion-dollar lawsuit settlement at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

The board approved the $9 million settlement after a lawsuit was filed in 2020. The driver, Michael Banco, was arrested in 2015 after being caught abusing students on a bus by a surveillance camera. Banco is currently serving 35 years to life in prison.

At Thursday night’s meeting several parents spoke about supporting the families whose children were victims of a sexual predator bus driver. “I am incredibly sorry for the pain and suffering that you have wrongly been put through,” one parent said during the meeting. “But i thank you for your bravery in coming forward, for pursuing justice, and for holding CCSD accountable.”

Banco had been a bus driver for the school district for about 20 years. After one student spoke up about being sexually abused, investigators discovered additional victims.