CCSD trustees approve $9 million settlement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: KLAS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Trustees approved a multimillion-dollar lawsuit settlement at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

The board approved the $9 million settlement after a lawsuit was filed in 2020. The driver, Michael Banco, was arrested in 2015 after being caught abusing students on a bus by a surveillance camera. Banco is currently serving 35 years to life in prison.

At Thursday night’s meeting several parents spoke about supporting the families whose children were victims of a sexual predator bus driver. “I am incredibly sorry for the pain and suffering that you have wrongly been put through,” one parent said during the meeting. “But i thank you for your bravery in coming forward, for pursuing justice, and for holding CCSD accountable.”

KLAS

Banco had been a bus driver for the school district for about 20 years. After one student spoke up about being sexually abused, investigators discovered additional victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories