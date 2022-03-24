LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees gave the green light on an agenda item that would allow relocation bonuses for new hires.

Those beginning work at CCSD in the 2022-23 school year will be eligible for a $4,000 relocation benefit if they move from out of state or are moving more than 100 miles.

As part of the agreement, new hires must agree to teach for CCSD for three years. It is contingent on the district obtaining authorization to pay the bonuses through the ESSER federal grant program.