CCSD Trustee: Potential threat ‘forced’ school board members to leave meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School Board Trustee Linda Cavazos wants to make it clear that board members did not walk out of a heated meeting Thursday night where hundreds of teachers showed up rally for higher salaries.

The meeting was ended abruptly after trustees took a break following a rowdy public hearing where numerous teachers voiced concerns over the district’s proposed new contract. There was shouting and chanting from the audience.

Cavazos said when they took the break they were notified that a person in the audience told a staff member who informed police detail that there was a potential threat. She said she did not know the nature of the threat or who made it but trustees were “forced to leave” the meeting.

The Clark County Education Association said “CCEA doesn’t condone or engage in any behavior of that sort.”

School district police released a statement saying “We are working with CCSD communications to gather all that information” regarding the threat.