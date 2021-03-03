CCSD Transportation looking to hire bus drivers, holding virtual job fairs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is looking to hire bus drivers.

The school district’s transportation department is hosting virtual job fairs to talk with prospective drivers. In these weekly sessions, applicants will be able to receive assistance completing their application online and have questions answered by staff via Live Chat, according to the district.

The virtual job fairs will take place every Tuesday this month from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and every Wednesday in March from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those interested must register for the event at Teach.Vegas/HireADriver.

“CCSD provides paid training for those who are interested and eligible in becoming a CCSD school bus driver,” said CCSD Director of Recruitment Steven Flak. “These virtual job fairs make it easy for applicants to receive information and apply for a career with the District.”

To be considered, a bus driver trainee must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license, and submit a history of their driving record.

For more information, those interested in applying may also contact CCSD’s Transportation Department at (702) 799-8100 (ext. 5156) or via email at Transportation@nv.ccsd.net.