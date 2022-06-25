LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) Transportation Department will host a job fair on Saturday, June 25, for prospective bus drivers.

This is an effort to reduce the shortage of bus drivers that is being experienced locally as well as nationally.

As part of the event, applicants can apply onsite and they will have the opportunity to have questions answered and speak with current drivers about all duties that are part of their job.

CCSD provides paid training and assistance in obtaining the proper license. Applicants will also have the opportunity to ride in a bus around the bus yard to get a feel for what it is like to be a driver.

CCSD recently raised the starting pay for bus drivers to $21.67 an hour.