CCSD transitional plan raises concerns among educators, families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opinions about the Clark County School District’s transition plan are mixed. The 205-page document was posted online Monday night, outlining how to bring staff and students back in a hybrid model.

It seemed to raise more questions than give answers.

“One more set of massive changes,” said Rebecca Garcia, president of the Nevada Parent Teacher Association and CCSD parents admin.

Many remain uncertain about the plan.

According to the proposal, students would be divided into three groups. Two of them would participate in a mix of in-person and at-home learning, while a third is slated for full-time distance education.

“I think the biggest concern is the specifics are not there,” speculated Carmen Andrews, a high school Spanish teacher at Nevada Learning Academy.

She says this recommendation causes concerns among educators:

“It’s left very open to interpretation, and as teachers read it, we are responsible for everything.” She also pointed out, “It feels like there wasn’t a very robust conversation with educators because we’ve already found so many holes in it, things they haven’t really thought through. It’s brought up so many questions.”

The Hybrid Instructional Model is a big worry. Educators may possibly be assigned to teaching students in person and online at the same time.

“We are going to be doing triple time,” said Andrews.

Garcia noted, “There’s still not a lot of clarity regarding exactly what the different groups of kids will be doing and what level of support they’ll be receiving.”

She also questions the secondary schools schedule. Students on campus only attend two courses. They must complete the other half of the school day online.

“As a mom, I’m like, yeah, my kid’s going to come home from in-persons school and log back in? Probably not, right?”

But others welcome the district taking this initiative.

“I think they have a really, really good plan in motion,” said CCSD parent Renee Parker.

The Board of Trustees will vote on the reopening plan on Thursday.