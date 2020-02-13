CCSD town hall turns heated as parents cite continued racism in schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A school town hall turned heated Thursday night, as parents and students stood up to speak directly to CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara about their issues.

“I’m disappointed, and I’m angry,” Clark County School District parent and grandparent Deborah Jackson told 8 News Now. “You (Dr. Jara) are letting our children down, you are letting the community down.”

While the event held at Pearson Community Center near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue touched on a myriad of topics, many cited racism as a particular issue causing turmoil in our valley schools.

“I think it’s outrageous that they have kids that come there with their Confederate flags,” Jackson added about some CCSD schools. “Calling African American kids the “N” word.”

In March of 2019, several students were arrested after a cyber bullying incident at Arbor View High School. While Dr. Jara and other CCSD leaders claim they’ve since taken action, some parents told 8 News Now it’s not enough to make a difference.

“We all need to get along, we all need to respect one another,” Dr. Jara said. “I don’t tolerate racism, and I have confidence in the (Arbor View High School) principal and the things that he’s doing. Our team has been there, with National Equity Project and Anti-Defamation League.”

“We met privately with him several times and he made all these promises,” Jackson countered about Dr. Jara’s actions. “He hasn’t followed through.”

Therefore, they hope their voices will encourage school leaders to change their overall approach.

“It’s not working,” Jackson concluded, referencing recent actions.

Thursday’s meeting was a town hall event, so no specific changes were made. Other topics mentioned included teacher pay, staffing and school maintenance.