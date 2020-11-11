CCSD transitioning employees to work from home to support Governor’s ‘Stay at Home 2.0’ plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said most district employees, who have been going to work locations, will work from home until the end of the month to support Gov. Sisolak’s “Stay at Home 2.0” plan in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to a CCSD news release, the district will transition to telecommuting with only some employees continuing to report to work locations. Until now, most administrators and principals have been working from schools and other work locations however teachers have been working from home, or a school, if they choose to do so.

“We are in the midst of a health crisis, mental health crisis, and academic crisis; we must come together as a united team on behalf of our 315,000 students and 40,000 employees,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “As a district we must balance returning our students to school and the health and safety of everyone.”

Below is the memo sent to CCSD staff:

Jara said students and families will not experience any disruption to their full-time distance learning.

The CCSD personnel currently serving the rural schools in hybrid model will continue to report to work per the established hybrid plan being implemented at their respective locations. Anyone who will be reporting to a work location will be contacted by a supervisor.

The CCSD School Board of Trustees is expected to vote Thursday, Nov. 12 on a transitional plan to move students back into the classroom on on a hybrid schedule by Dec. 1.