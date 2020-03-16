CCSD to still provide breakfast and lunch to students during closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Governor Sisolak announced all K-12 schools across the state will be closed until April 6. Now, CCSD has announced they will still be providing breakfast and lunch to students, beginning Monday, March 16.

School food distribution pods will be set up at 15 school locations across the valley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The locations are listed below:

Basic High School

Canyon Springs High School

Centennial High School

Chaparral High School

Cheyenne High School

Cimarron-Memorial High School

Clark High School

Desert Pines High School

Las Vegas High School

Mojave High School

Shadow Ridge High School

Sierra Vista High School

Silverado High School

Spring Valley High School

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

A school-aged child must be present for food to be distributed. The pickup location will be set up outside each of the schools.

CCSD is working with rural communities to set up food distribution.

Parents can also get academic resources at these sites.