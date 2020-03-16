CCSD to still provide breakfast and lunch to students during closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Governor Sisolak announced all K-12 schools across the state will be closed until April 6. Now, CCSD has announced they will still be providing breakfast and lunch to students, beginning Monday, March 16.
School food distribution pods will be set up at 15 school locations across the valley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The locations are listed below:
- Basic High School
- Canyon Springs High School
- Centennial High School
- Chaparral High School
- Cheyenne High School
- Cimarron-Memorial High School
- Clark High School
- Desert Pines High School
- Las Vegas High School
- Mojave High School
- Shadow Ridge High School
- Sierra Vista High School
- Silverado High School
- Spring Valley High School
- Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy
A school-aged child must be present for food to be distributed. The pickup location will be set up outside each of the schools.
CCSD is working with rural communities to set up food distribution.
Parents can also get academic resources at these sites.