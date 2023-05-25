LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District announced it will provide meals to all students during the summer break through its Summer Food Service Program.

The SFSP will begin on Tuesday, May 30 at all CCSD schools with summer programs including Summer Acceleration, Extended School Year, and Secondary Summer School. The schools will offer free breakfast and lunch on days there is academic instruction on-site. The schools will also provide children access to restrooms and portable water.

Due to the terms of SFSP, all meals must be consumed on-site and there will be no drive-thru options.

Here are the summer meal service dates:

Summer Acceleration: May 30 through June 16

Secondary Summer School: May 30 through June 16, and June 20 through July 10

Extended School Year: June 22 through July 18

No meal service on June 19 and July 4

The full list of schools and service times can be found by clicking this link. To look at the menus, click here.

Free meals will be made available to children 18 and under. People over 18 years old who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may also receive meals, CCSD said.