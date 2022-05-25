LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that the 2021-2022 school year has come to an end, the Clark County School District will be offering free meals to people 18 years of age and under over the summer break.

The meals will start being distributed on Tuesday, May 31.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provides nutritious meals to children during the summer months when free and reduced-price school meals are unavailable.

Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Locations, as well as dates and times that will be serving the free meals this summer, will be listed online starting Thursday, May 26 by clicking HERE.