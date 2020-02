A bowl of multi colored cereal on a blackboard background with letters and numbers written on it.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is expanding free breakfast for all students to all schools.

Parents received a message about the change on Thursday. CCSD says parents can find the menu listed on its website.

CCSD superintendent Jara announced the universal breakfast plan back in January when he delivered the State of the Schools address.

Children will get a free morning meal on school days beginning Monday, March 2.