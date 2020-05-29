CCSD to move into Phase 2 on June 8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District says it will be entering Phase 2 of reopening CCSD on June 8.

CCSD said during Phase 2, CCSD facilities and offices will begin to increase their interactions with the public. However, the vast majority of the school district’s work will continue to be done online and by telephone.

According to the Clark County School District, while all schools will remain closed for students, the main offices in school buildings and other facilities will be staffed at appropriate ratios to increase the level of responsiveness to families, community, and stakeholders while maintaining strict adherence to social distancing and workplace safety requirements.

Buildings may be accessible to visitors by appointment, but only when necessary. With that said, CCSD said the appointments in Phase 2 would be the exception, not the rule. CCSD said while it seeks to increase the level of responsiveness to the community, it must maintain strict adherence to social distancing and workplace safety requirements.

In addition to the above guidance, CCSD says it will utilize the following additional recommendations during Phase 2:

Where feasible and aligned to business operations, CCSD employees can be allowed to continue with telecommuting (working from home) and should be advised of the ability to continue such practices by their supervisor.

In Phase 2, the recommended group size is less than fifty people (<50).

At this time, CCSD is not implementing any recommended venue capacity percent.

While in Phase 2, district work-related and student travel remains restricted; any requirements related to returning from personal travel have been lifted.

At this time, as stated in the governor’s press release, youth sports, including school sports and activities are not allowed to reopen. Neither are school facilities open to any in-person instruction or coaching.

The entire CCSD Phased Reopening Plan can be found here.