LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is giving everyone a chance to chime in on the future of education within CCSD.

The district is hosting a listening tour for students, parents and community members to let their voices be heard.

The tour is hosted by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell. The public can join in by showing up in-person or by attending a virtual session.

You can find the full list of sessions in the picture above.