CCSD to give update on school reopening plan for all grades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday to give an update on the school reopening plan for all graders.

8NewsNow.com will carrying live streaming coverage at 1 p.m.

Schools will reopen on Monday, March 1 for students in kindergarten through third grade. Families who opted to return to in-person learning will be on a hybrid model.

Parents have been wondering when that option will be extended to the higher grades and that is expected to be covered in the news conference.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and the school board trustees will be take part in the announcement.