CCSD to expand food service sites districtwide for Distance Education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first day of Distance Education begins on Monday, Aug. 24 and the Clark County School District (CCSD) will expand its food sites from 46 current sites to more than 300 food sites districtwide following federal guidelines to provide meals to students.

Starting Monday, students will need to meet free and reduced-price meal program eligibility in order to receive meals at no cost.

Free and reduced eligible students will receive meals at no cost and paying customers will need to pay for meals they receive. CCSD encourages all parents to fill out an application for meal eligibility online at myschoolapps.com.

Additionally, under federal guidelines, only students enrolled in a CCSD school or CCSD-sponsored charter school may receive meals at CCSD school sites beginning Monday.

Please see the information below regarding frequently asked questions on how to pick up meals starting Aug. 24 during Distance Education.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When and where can meals be picked up?

A: Students and parents/guardians may pick up a meal at any one of CCSD’s more than 300 meal sites during their serving time.

To verify your student’s enrolled site is serving meals or to find the nearest location along with service times please click on the link: ccsdfs.info/mealdistribution

Or starting, Monday, August 24, visit ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Q: What are the serving times at schools?

A: Serving times at CCSD’s more than 300 school meal sites are Monday-Friday excluding holidays and are at the following times:

Elementary Schools: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Middle Schools: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

High Schools: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m

Q: How many meals can be picked up at a time?

A: One breakfast meal and one lunch meal per child per day.

Q: Can both breakfast and lunch be picked up at the same time?

A: Yes, both breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.

Q: Are menus available?

A: Yes, menus are available online at https://ccsd.nutrislice.com

Q: What is needed for meal pick up?

A: Please have student identification cards, student numbers or student’s name, grade, and enrolled school site available for each meal being picked up. Meal eligibility for students must be verified to receive meals at no cost.

Q: My child’s school was on free breakfast when the emergency closure happened, will breakfast still be available for free?

A: Yes, breakfast will continue to be provided for free; however, lunch meals will be free based on each student’s eligibility.

Q: Where at the school will the meals be distributed from?

A: Meals will be distributed from the parking lot at each school with a food site.

Can I pay cash at pick up?

A: No, cash and checks will not be accepted at this time. It is recommended that funds are deposited to student meal accounts prior to picking up meals. Funds can be deposited electronically by visiting https://www.myschoolbucks.com/.

How long will these meals be provided? Meals will be provided under this model as long as full-time Distance Education is in effect.

Q: Will COVID-19 safety procedures be in place?

A: Yes, students and parents/guardians will be required to wear a face covering when picking up meals. CCSD Food Service staff will also use face masks.

SPECIAL DIETS

Q: How do I order my children’s medically approved special diet meals?

A: Please refer to the following Website for instructions.

Q: Where do I pick up my child’s medically approved special diet meals?

A: Special diets may be picked up at the school of attendance or with advanced notice of at least four working days at an alternate school location. Please contact the Food Service Department at 702-799-8123 x5122 for assistance.

Q: How may I apply for free and reduced-price meals?

An application for meal benefits must be completed each school year and only one application is needed per household. Applications can be completed online at www.myschoolapps.com or by paper available at schools, as well as the main Food Service Department Office located at 6350 E. Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89115. Please call to make an appointment.

Processing of an application takes seven to ten operating days. In an effort to reduce processing time, parents/guardians are encouraged to apply online. For more information parents/guardians can call the Free and Reduced Food Service Office at 1-800-819-7556.