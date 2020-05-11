CCSD to enter Phase 1 of reopening plan May 18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District will enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan on May 18, according to a message sent to employees Monday.

During this phase, all CCSD buildings will remain closed to the public. The message says the focus of this timeframe is the health and safety of district employees and students.

Employees will be allowed to continue working from home during Phase 1, where it is “possible, feasible and aligned to business operations.” Those employees whose jobs require them to report to physical worksites will be allowed to wear face coverings, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

The message noted schools are crafting site-specific plans and check-out procedures for employees, regarding collecting personal belongings and end-of-year processes. Social guidelines will be enforced in these plans, as well.

Schools and departments will contact employees within the next two days about these procedures.

The district first outlined what will happen during Phase 1 on May 1. It created guidelines for five to seven days before Phase 1 reopening, one to three days before reopening and the first day of return for employees.