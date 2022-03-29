LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In recent months, concerns have been raised about violence on Clark County school campuses.

In February, CCSD released a report that showed there had been more than 5,300 reported incidents of violence on school campuses which included everything from fights to sexual assault reports. In some cases, videos of fights at local schools have been shared online.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and community leaders will meet with the media Tuesday to discuss recent efforts to increase school safety.

8newsnow.com will live stream the news conference at 10:30 a.m.

CCSD leaders and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson will also share plans focused on school safety.

