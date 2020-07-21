CCSD to discuss online learning recommendation, survey results in Tuesday meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) board members will meet once again to discuss how to reopen school next month, but it appears they are changing direction from what was previously discussed.

Recently, parents took a survey regarding the best education model for their family. The CCSD School Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday evening to go over the results and the new opening recommendation.

The recommendation from the district is a major change from what they approved earlier this month.

Instead of the recommended hybrid model of learning, which included two days in person and three days of online learning, the school district has changed its suggestion to full-time online learning to begin the school year.

Many of the country’s biggest districts, including some in California, are doing the same.

Nevada Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President Rebecca Garcia says she understands why the change has come.

“I don’t think online only was anyone’s first choice, but I also think looking at the spread of the virus in our community and the delays of testing and contact tracing, I’m not sure there is an alternative right now that keeps people safe, other than choosing the social distance model,” Garcia said. “I see where that progression has happened in the last few weeks.”

Garcia also says that the community needs to figure out how to help students of all needs, as well as address food insecurity, social services and childcare for parents.

One of the major stumbling blocks when schools went online last year at the beginning of the pandemic was access to technology.

You can watch the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting on 8 News Now. It will start at 4 p.m.