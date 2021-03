LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District announced that it will be holding a briefing outside of Elise Wolff Elementary School in Henderson at 2 p.m. today.

In the brief release sent to 8 News Now, CCSD stated that Superintendent Jesus F. Jara will be joined by Rep. Susie Lee and will discuss PreK through 3rd grade students’ return to campuses under CCSD’s current hybrid instruction plan.

8 News Now will be carrying the press conference live on our website and social media platforms.