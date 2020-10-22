CCSD to discuss distance education and transition to a hybrid plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millions of students across the country have safely returned to the classroom. That is still not the case for most of Clark County though.

Today, CCSD leaders are scheduled to discuss a partial return to class, transitioning to a hybrid plan. But it’s only a discussion for now. A vote on a plan is not expected until Nov. 12.

Teachers and families are hoping they get a better idea of what to expect next after today’s virtual meeting.

Trustees will go over updates from the Southern Nevada Health District about coronavirus and schools.

A report from the agenda shows there is still a higher risk of transmission in schools based on information as of Monday.

Trustee Linda Cavazos believes a potential spike in cases may hurt the district more if a hybrid plan is approved. She says the board is carefully weighing its options when it comes to that decision.

“My concerns would be are we going to make it worse by reopening too soon and then having to disrupt everyone’s schedules that they’re just kind of now, they worked really hard to get into kind of a groove here,” Linda Cavazos, CCSD Trustee.

Trustee Cavazos adds, the meeting show also focus on the resources for reopening.

For example, does the district have enough teachers willing to return to the classroom?

Again, today’s meeting is only a discussion. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. this evening.