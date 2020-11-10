CCSD to consider transitioning from full-time distance learning at Thursday’s meeting; survey sent home to family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Transitioning from full-time distance education is a consideration that will go before the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees on Thursday. The district has not yet publicly posted about a possible transition plan, but it is also trying to gather feedback and needs parents to answer a questionnaire so that families can have a bit of a say in the decision.

“We had two options,” said Paolah Guaman, CCSD parent. “I would really like for them to be back in school, at least even if it’s just a few days.”

According to Guaman, the survey had four questions. It asks parents to decide which educational option works best for their students.

“It was either online learning for the rest of the year or having the hybrid, which is two days in person and three days online,” Guaman said

The other questions were related to transportation and logistics.

“I feel like it’s just something that is up in the air,” said Guaman.

It’s probably uncertainty as CCSD develops a transitional plan.

“From what I understand, at this point, it would not be an entire day,” said Tam Larnerd, the principal at Spring Valley High School.

Larnerd gave a break down of what parents will likely see at the high school level.

“From what I’m understanding, is that physcially the students would be here in the morning and then the remainder of the day they would be at home attending school virtually in the afternoon after lunch,” said Larnerd.

Larnerd says that it allows the custodial staff the time they need to clean the school the entire afternoon.

[They can] “get ready for the next students that come the next day.” Larnerd said.