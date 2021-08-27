CCSD to consider mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District Board of Trustees could pave the way for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all district employees at a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 1, the district announced Friday.

The school board will vote on a resolution that would allow Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to establish a policy for vaccinations.

Several states and school districts have moved in recent weeks to mandate vaccines for all teachers and staff and even contractors and coaches who interact with students in some cases.

It was not immediately clear which CCSD employees a vaccine mandate would cover or the deadline for when a mandate would be enforced. Those decisions are expected to be discussed at the Sept. 1 meeting, which is set for 5:00 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

CCSD returned to in-person instruction on Aug. 9. Masks are required of both students and staff at all times on campus. As of Thursday, the district reported a total of 1,338 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year, including 755 students.