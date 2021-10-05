CCSD to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday

School promotes safe walking, bicycling through the Safe Routes to School program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Matt Kelly Elementary School students and staff will join schools throughout the Clark County School District (CCSD) in celebrating International Walk to School Day.

International Walk to School Day emphasizes the importance of physical activity and pedestrian safety.

Students and families will meet at one of three locations and walk to Doolittle Park. CCSD Police will be present as each student arrives and receives a wristband.

DON'T FORGET!! International Walk to School Day (Week) is October 5-8, 2021. pic.twitter.com/IZ8kUx9jH9 — CCSD Safe Routes to School (@CCSD_SRTS) September 30, 2021

The group will walk the track holding signs and banners, walking to honor student achievement, physical wellness, community morale, and education.

International Walk to School Day began in 1997 to give children and parents an opportunity to walk or bike to school, with the goal of raising awareness of the importance of safer streets, reducing air pollution, and starting healthy habits from an early age.

Safe Routes to School (SRTS) will be present at all three locations distributing safety drawstring backpacks with walking incentives and pedestrian safety resources.

CCSD hopes the fun events help to build community connections, reduce traffic congestion around the school and bring attention to the opportunities and barriers to walking and biking.