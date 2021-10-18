CCSD therapist arrested, accused of statutory seduction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police have arrested 48-year-old Jennifer Courtad on two counts of statutory seduction.

Courtad was taken into custody by law enforcement in Utah and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The arrest stems from an investigation that started at Eldorado High School in October 2020.

Courtad has been assigned to home since October 2020.

According to CCSD Police Courtad served as an Occupation Therapist since Aug. 2014.

Anyone with information on the case or who may have had inappropriate contact with Courtad is asked to call the CCSD Police Department at 702-799-5411.