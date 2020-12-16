WATCH: CCSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement on in-person learning model for pre-K through 3rd grade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) have reached a tentative Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on a face-to-face instruction model for students in pre-kindergarten to third grade levels.

This “flexible” and provisional agreement, as well as a proposal for a phased transition to potential face-to-face instruction for the specified grade levels, will be presented to the CCSD Board of Trustees during a meeting on Jan. 14.

During a press conference Wednesday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara noted that this is just the beginning of a potential for students and teachers to return to in-person instruction.

“This is laying the groundwork. This does not mean we are opening schools on Jan. 14. Science and medical officials will dictate when that day comes. Our plan [for returning to in-person instruction] includes PreK through 3rd grade,” said Jara.

The MOA includes safety protocols and standards based on guidance from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and the CDC, including:

Daily symptom screening

Monthly COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 contact tracing

Providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all employees

Strict and thorough classroom and building sanitation

TIME FRAME TO RETURN?: "Best case scenario, it will be some time in February," that Pre-K through 3rd graders return to the classroom, Jara says



“The intent of the MOA is to attempt to eliminate, or at least minimize, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the social-emotional and physical well-being of CCSD students,” CCSD stated in a press release Wednesday.

Superintendent Jara says employees whose job responsibilities can be fulfilled remotely will continue to telecommute through at least Jan. 15, 2021, in compliance with the Governor Sisolak’s Stay at Home 2.0 recently updated orders.

“CCEA believes reaching this agreement is a step in the right direction for our students and front line educators. Given the challenges with COVID-19, there is no perfect path to reopen. However, through collaborating with CCSD we think this agreement allows us to jointly determine the best steps to take for our students to achieve an education,” said CCEA President Marie Neisess.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.